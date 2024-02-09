Templepatrick tour evokes memories for Presbyterian moderator Sam Mawhinney

The Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney has been continuing his moderatoral tour of Templepatrick presbytery in south Antrim, which brought back for him some fond personal memories

Each Presbyterian moderator undertakes four week-long presbytery tours during their year's term. With about 30 engagements in each, Dr Mawhinney's current tour concludes tomorrow (Sunday), when he will preach in two of the 20 congregations that make up the presbytery, one of which has special memories.

“Each tour is intensive, but they are so worthwhile, as they are wonderful opportunities for moderators to get a genuine feel for the church life and ministry. This time, for personal reasons, the Templepatrick tour was different, as it holds some special memories for me and my wife Karen.

“We met in First Antrim Presbyterian church, Karen’s church, and we were married there in 1993. But, having studied to become a doctor, I had wrestled with leaving medicine to offer myself for the ordained church ministry while working in Templepatrick surgery, which we visited this week. It was in First Antrim where I was licenced to preach and spent time there as a trainee minister,” said Dr Mawhinney.

“Templepatrick presbytery was a significant shaper of my life, and holds fond memories. I know it well geographically, having travelled throughout it when on call as a trainee GP. Travelling about this week, it was encouraging to keep meeting people we both knew."

Dr Mawhinney added: Seeing the work of its congregations first hand, encouraging them and their ministers in that work, preaching each Sunday, while carrying out a number of civic, business and other engagements, are vital ingredients that make up a presbytery tour.

“We were made very welcome this week, spending time with my ministerial colleagues. I was impressed with their missional outlook to ministry. I hope people have been both encouraged and challenged by my message of being confident in Christ.”

With just over four months left of his term, Monaghan presbytery in the Irish Republic beckons next month, in a final tour for Dr Mawhinney, minister of Adelaide Road congregation in Dublin. “I’ve already visited the presbyteries of east Belfast and Omagh, and each one, for a variety of reasons, was different. Omagh is a widespread rural presbytery, while east Belfast is compact and primarily urban. Templepatrick is quite integrated.

"Each has similar challenges, but I found all three to be engaged in building the Kingdom of God.”