Terry Neill: tenacious player and born leader

The talented defender also won 59 caps for Northern Ireland and managed Arsenal between 1976 and 1983.

In a statement following the announcement of his passing, Arsenal praised Neill’s “tenacity, vision and natural leadership” as a player.

“His fantastic contribution – and indeed his character – will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and close friends at this difficult time,” the club added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Neill won 59 caps for Northern Ireland

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour tweeted: “Absolutely devastated Terry Neil passed away. Legend and Top man RIP TERRY.”

Neill’s death comes just weeks after the passing of another Northern Ireland football legend Billy Bingham.

While manager of Tottenham Hotspur in the mid-1970s, Neill signed a young Gerry Armstrong and gave him his big break in full-time football. The pair remained lifelong friends.

“Terry was a good guy,” Armstrong told the News Letter.

“He was very bubbly, he was always involved in football and always helping people.

“I saw him at Harry Gregg’s funeral and then met him at the Bangor [FC] 100th anniversary dinner about a year and half ago when he came over for that.

“He told great stories about the time he was in the Northern Ireland team with George [Best] and Pat Jennings.

“I spoke with Martin O’Neill and Martin was telling me how much [Terry] helped him. Terry was the player manager of the Northern Ireland team when he brought Martin into the squad, and he was very good to Martin.”

Armstrong added: “I love the quote from Terry – what he said about picking the Northern Ireland team – when he was asked who was the first name on the teamsheet.

“He said himself, then George Best, and the third one he said he picked was Pat Jennings, in that order.

“So that’s the type of wit he had. He was really bubbly, very witty and always good company.”

Liverpool legend and TV presenter Mark Lawrenson tweeted: “Sorry to hear about the passing of Terry Neil. When manager of Arsenal he tried to sign me from Brighton... I chose Liverpool... whenever I met him he called me ‘the one who got away’. Terry enjoyed life... we’ll miss him.”

Neill became Arsenal’s youngest ever captain when he was given the honour for the Gunners’ game against Birmingham on August 21, 1962.

Bangor FC tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Terry Neill. Terry was a special guest at our centenary celebration & told stories of his career with Arsenal, Spurs & Northern Ireland. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family & friends at this time.”

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) said: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing today of another Northern Ireland legend. in former captain and player-manager Terry Neill. Terry was capped 59 times, famously scoring the winner against England at Wembley in 1972. He also managed Hull, Spurs and Arsenal.”