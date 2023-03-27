The disappearance and murder of Arlene Arkinson to be explored in new TV series

The 15-year-old was last seen on August 14, 1994 as she left her home in Castlederg, Co Tyrone to attend a disco in Bundoran, Co Donegal, with her body never being found.

Nearly 30 years later it would be ruled at inquest that she was abducted and murdered by serial killer Robert Howard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicknamed the Wolf Man of Wolfhill, Howard, from Co Laois, was known to the authorities across three jurisdictions with a history of sexual offences and crimes on the islands of Ireland and Britain.

Convicted child killer Robert Howard

The second episode of Marú inár Measc by Midas Productions features interviews with Arlene’s family, including her sister Kathleen, who fought a long campaign for justice and continues to search for her.

“I just wished that I could’ve changed that night,” said Kathleen, as she replays the last time that she saw her little sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arlene left Kathleen’s house the night of August 13 after babysitting for her while Kathleen went to the local bingo.

Arlene had been invited by another local teen, Donna Quinn, to a disco over the border in Bundoran.

She left that night in a car with Donna, Donna’s boyfriend Sean and Robert Howard who drove the car.

This would be the last time that Arlene would be seen by her family and nearly 30 years later they still search for her, hoping one day to bury her remains along with their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard was charged with the murder of Arlene Arkinson in 2002, but acquitted in 2005.

He died in prison custody in England in 2015 while serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 14-year-old Hannah Williams from London.

Following a long-running inquest at Omagh courthouse, coroner Brian Sherrard ruled in July 2021 that Howard was, on the balance of probability, responsible for the death Arlene Arkinson.

Kathleen Arkinson has alleged Howard had been working as a state agent and called for a public inquiry into his activities in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad