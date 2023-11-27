The Battle of the Somme in pictures: The Battle of the Somme has come to define the brutal trench warfare of the First World War
The Battle of the Somme (1 July - 18 November 1916) was a joint operation between British and French forces intended to achieve a decisive victory over the Germans on the Western Front
For many in Britain, the resulting battle remains the most painful and infamous episode of the First World War.
1. 1918: The ruined basilica of Albert in northern France, former frontline town for British troops in the Somme region. The basilica was famous for its leaning statue of the Virgin and child which was finally toppled by British shellfire during the German offensive of March 1918, 'The Kaiser's Battle', in order to prevent its use as an observation post. Picture part of PA First World War collection.
3. A scene in one of the German trenches in front of Guillemont, near Albert, during the Battle of the Somme. It shows the havoc wrought by the British bombardment, with German dead visible in the photograph. Guillemont was captured by the British in late September, 1916.
