1918: The ruined basilica of Albert in northern France, former frontline town for British troops in the Somme region. The basilica was famous for its leaning statue of the Virgin and child which was finally toppled by British shellfire during the German offensive of March 1918, 'The Kaiser's Battle', in order to prevent its use as an observation post. Picture part of PA First World War collection.:- Photo: PA