After a very successful show in 2019, which raised mored than £13k for charity, the show is returning to Turkingtons Mahon Road estate.

A spokesperson said: “We want to help raise much needed funds for our charity of the year, Macmillan Cancer Support. Come and join us on Thursday 16th September for an evening of cars, burgers, coffee, trade stands and the chance to support Macmillan.

“From 5pm to 9pm we will be taking over Turkington’s yard with a display of vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Macmillan Car Show.

“The event has been organised in conjunction with current government guidelines regarding the coronavirus, therefore extra care will be taken to ensure everyone has a safe and fun evening. It is important that everyone attending the show familiarises themselves with the latest guidelines before they attend.”

For more info contact Kathryn on 07501228245.

-

-

Craigavon Hospital healthcare assistant saves life of driver who crashed outside her home Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.