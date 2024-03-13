The Clover High School Band from South Carolina brings Larne to a standstill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clover High School Band dropped in for the day as their home town of Clover is twinned with Larne.

Due to perform in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin this weekend, they were also welcomed into Larne as part of their trip, where their cheerleaders and brass band dazzled everyone.

Tracey Stiff, on behalf of Clover High School, said: “It has been an awesome experience so far and it is a great opportunity for the kids to come and learn about Larne and learn about our sister city.

"The town of Clover in South Carolina and Larne became Sister Cities back in 1996. So they kind of have a special bond and the kids are learning a lot about that and we've been welcomed by so many people in this wonderful, wonderful city,” she told UTV.

Nobody in Larne missed the 160 member band, accompanied by 100 parents and teachers.

Their first stop was Larne High School where they met pupils, as well as Larne Grammar music students, and enjoyed a short concert in their honour.

At 3pm they brought all the pageantry of an American marching band to the Main Street, High Street and Inver Road. Then they took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area before taking part in the Normandy Landings in WWII.

Then the band gave a free public concert at Inver Park, home of Larne FC. Also appearing were local Scottish and Irish dancers, plus the ALS Band, who performed a catalogue of American songs.Those attending included Paul Roelle, representative of the US Consulate in Northern Ireland.

The Ulster-Scots Community Network said the band played the US National Anthem - the Star Spangled Banner – as part of their routine – which it reports has an unusual link to Larne.

“The anthem originally written as a poem titled ‘Defence of Fort M’Henry’ by Francis Scott Key,” it said.