"The day exceeded our expectations”: Thousands gather in Lisburn as historic centenary parade celebrates 100 years of junior orangeism

Thousands of people gathered to the streets of Lisburn for the Centenary Parade

The city of Lisburn was transformed into a vibrant sea of colour and music on Saturday as thousands gathered to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, as the organisation is now known, the Centenary Parade celebrated a century of youth development, community service, and Protestant heritage.

The event brought together Junior Lodges from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, alongside special guests from Scotland, England, and the Junior Orange Women’s Association of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a powerful display of tradition and renewed vitality, the parade also reflected a marked resurgence in membership and public interest.

A drummer is full of concentration during the Centenary Parade in Lisburn

In recent years, the Junior Orange movement has experienced a period of significant growth, with increasing numbers of lodges and boys joining across the jurisdiction — a trend warmly welcomed by leaders and supporters alike.

Beginning at Wallace Park, the parade wound its way through Lisburn city centre, drawing large crowds who cheered as young members marched with pride, wearing their orange collarettes and carrying their lodge banners.

Leading the procession were five young standard bearers — each nominated to represent one of the Junior Orange Counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the event, Most Wor. Bro. Joseph Magill, Grand Master of the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, reflected on the significance of the occasion: “The day was a huge success and certainly exceeded our expectations in terms of what we wanted.

A major parade took place in Lisburn on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland

"The atmosphere the whole way around the route was phenomenal and it was two or three people deep in places, which was amazing.

"It just showed the support we have as a movement and to be honest, I’m a bit overwhelmed by it.

"We worked extremely well with the PSNI and Lisburn and Castlereagh Council. This was two years in the planning from our side and it involved so many people from all parts of the province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole day is a phenomenal achievement as the junior counties usually hold their own parade every year.

"I couldn’t even start to list the names of people who have been involved...it’s been a complete team effort by everyone.”

The 100th anniversary comes at a time when the organisation has seen a huge influx of new members.

Mr Magill added: “When we look back to the parade in Antrim in 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee...we had probably four times more people on parade on Saturday than back then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is a testament to the growth of the organisation – both for boys and girls.

"Since COVID, there has been 20 new lodges opened up since the end of COVID for boys and there have been several new lodges for the girls. There has just been such a good energy and positivity within the organisation.

"We have chosen TinyLife as our charity this year and the money raised through different initiatives has been excellent and the pot is sitting very nicely right now, which is fantastic.”

So, what’s next for the organisation?

"There will be no major parade next year,” Mr Magill explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are taking over 100 members to the Somme next month and we always try as an organisation to do something.

"Whilst parading is important to us, we also run competitions and work closely with our counterparts in England and Scotland.”

Following the main parade, attendees returned to Wallace Park for a festive afternoon of family-oriented celebration.

The park hosted food vendors, heritage exhibitions, fairground attractions, and opportunities for fellowship, all contributing to the atmosphere of joy and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, excellence among participants was recognised with awards presented for Best Lodge on Parade, Best Visiting Lodge, and Best Overall Band, among others.

In a post on X, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said of the day’s activities: “Well done to the Junior Orange Association of Ireland and the hosts, Lisburn for a hugely successful event today celebrating and commemorating the centenary of the Junior Orange.