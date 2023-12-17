The dead of the IRA bomb at Harrods are remembered on the 40th anniversary of the atrocity
The attack, which was carried out using semtex supplied by the then Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, took place on Saturday December 17 1983, and left six people dead and around 100 people badly injured.
The car bomb left adjacent to the famous department store’s entrance killed three police officers, Inspector Stephen Dodd, Sergeant Noel Lane, and WPC Jane Arbuthnot. Three civilians were also killed, Jasimine Cochrance Patrick, Kenneth Salvesen and Philip Geddes.
Susanne Dodd, daughter of Inspector Dodd, and Jonathan Ganesh, president of the Docklands Victims Association, laid floral tributes at the memorial plaque outside Harrods, Hans Crescent, Knightsbridge, in front of hundreds of bystanders. A church service was hen held at 1pm at St Paul’s Church, Wilton Place.
Ms Dodd renewed her demand to secure compensation for all those left severely injured and bereaved by IRA/Libya semtex: “I feel betrayed by our own UK government. Why are those who have been left severely disabled in the UK due to Libyan IRA semtex still waiting for compensation? It breaks my heart to think my brave Dad and his colleague saved countless lives 40 years ago today and now it appears the UK government have turned their backs on all the victims.”
Mr Ganesh, who was injured in the 1996 IRA bomb at Canary Wharf, said: "I felt very honoured to attend this memorial today to remember all those killed and injured in this horrific attack. I’m determined to continue my support for the Harrods victims and other victims of IRA/Libya sponsored terrorism in the UK.
"It is very sad to realise that US victims of IRA Libya sponsored terrorism have been compensation years ago. The appalling lack of equality is abhorrent and has sadly devalued the life of every UK citizen”.