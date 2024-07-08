Jonathan Walker of Ravenhill Road Volunteers LOL 580 and Leah Magill - Pride of the Raven Flute Band - at Belfast City Hall to launch Orangefest 2024

Bowler hats have been dusted off, shoes polished and instruments fine tuned as the Orange Order makes final preparations for the biggest day of the year in the parading calendar – the annual Twelfth of July celebrations.

This year the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland (GOLI) will mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne at 18 venues across Northern Ireland.

Tens of thousands of lodge and band members will take part in the processions, with many thousands more lining the streets to enjoy the spectacle.

With upwards of 600 marching bands, including flute, accordion and silver, taking part, the event is one of the best attended community festivals in Europe.

The single largest Orange gathering in the world is the Twelfth in Co Armagh – the birthplace of the Orange Order – and this year the Armagh demonstration will take place in the village of Killylea.

Looking forward to this year’s celebrations, Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “Our Twelfth of July celebrations are an event like no other.

“Across the 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of men, women and young people taking part in an event which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years.

“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages. There is simply no other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by."

Mr Stevenson added: “With the continuing growth of the Junior Orange movement we can say with confidence that this is a tradition that will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

The senior Orangeman added: “Once again we anticipate a high number of international visitors to our celebrations, many who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar.

“Our parades are undoubtedly an impressive spectacle, with the high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country playing a big part in the festival atmosphere”.

At the demonstration fields this year, brethren and supporters will hear the customary Twelfth Resolutions on ‘faith,’ on ‘loyalty’ and on ‘the state’, proposed and passed.

Ahoghill

Sixteen lodges will take part in the ‘Triangle’ parade.

A total of 16 lodges will come from the districts of Portglenone, Ahoghill and Cullybackey to take part, with nine bands and seven sets of Lambeg Drums with fifes adding to the spectacle.

The main parade will move off at 12.30pm from Killane Road following a route via Galgorm Road, Main Street, The Diamond, Church Street and Cullybackey Road to the demonstration field at the Ahoghill Community Centre.

The host District of Ahoghill will lead the parade. As each of the seven lodges takes their turn to lead the district each year, it is the turn of Patrick’s Chosen Few LOL No. 414.

The return parade will get under way at 3.50pm.

Annalong

It is anticipated that more than 1,700 Orangemen, juniors and bandsmen and women will take part in this year’s demonstration in the Mourne district – one of the most scenic Twelfth parades in NI.

Annalong, with its magnificent backdrop of the Mourne Mountains, will host the Twelfth demonstration for the first time since 2017.

As is tradition, Kilkeel lodges will leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10.45am and walk the five-mile route to Annalong. They will meet their fellow brethren at the Grove Road, before the entire District parades through Annalong to the demonstration field. In the village, the procession will walk along the Shore Road, only a few yards from the sea

Ballygawley

The Clogher Valley demonstration will be hosted this year by Annahoe District LOL No. 6.

The venue is Ballygawley with the parade, which includes twenty-two lodges and bands from Fivemiletown and Annahoe Districts, set to move off at 12.30pm.

Fivemiletown District headed by Murley Silver Band will lead off at 12.30pm.

The assembly point will be at Church Street, (close to the local Presbyterian church) and the parade will proceed through the village of Ballygawley, Old Dungannon Road and to the Demonstration field on Omagh Road, close to Ballygawley Roundabout.

Ballymena

Twenty-seven lodges and 15 accompanying bands and lambeg drums will take part in the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena. There will also be two Ladies Lodges and two Junior lodges on parade.This year the honour of hosting the parade belongs to the members of Tullygarley LOL 473, who will be accompanied by lambeg drums.At 12.30pm, the parade proceed from Meeting House Lane to the demonstration field at community centre/playing fields Tullygarley via Meeting House Lane, Castle Street, Wellington Street, Galgorm Road, Harryville Bridge and Riverdale. The return parade will leave the field at 4.30pm.

Ballynahinch

Ballynahinch is the venue for this year’s Mid-Down Twelfth of July celebrations.The Brethren of Ballynahinch District LOL No. 17 will welcome their peers from Saintfield, Lecale, Comber and Castlewellan districts.The main parade will leave from the Belfast Road, outside The High School Ballynahinch, at noon.The parade route is Belfast Road, Main Street, High Street, Church Road, Spa Road to the Demonstration field Woodlodge Park.Ballykine Ladies WLOL 122 will also be part of the host district.The return parade will start leaving Demonstration field from 4pm.

Belfast

The largest Orange Parade in Belfast – involving more than 10,000 participants in bands and lodges – will leave Belfast Orange Hall at Carlisle Circus, at 10am.

The route from Carlisle Circus to Barnetts Demense is approximately six miles and this route is also walked in return, making it the longest Orange parade on the Twelfth of July.The return parade is due to leave the field at 3.30pm.This year will also see the return of the ‘Orangefest’ initiative in the city centre, with a range of street theatre attractions taking place in the city centre.

The grounds of the City Hall will host an international food market complete with cooking demonstrations.

Benburb

Seven Districts from the Mid Ulster/South Tyrone area will parade with 65 lodges and approximately 45 bands. The districts will be joined by the Ladies District which has five lodges. Five Junior lodges will also take part including one of the newest district lodges – Coagh.The main parade will get underway at 12.30pm, leaving the assembly field at Drumgoose Road onto the Derryfubble Road and following a route along Main Street out of the village, through the Moyard Crossroads to the field.The return parade will begin at approximately 3.35pm.

Broughshane

The Braid Twelfth of July will be held in Broughshane for the second year in a row. This time it is the turn of Buckna LOL 489 to host the celebrations.

The parade will start at Beechvale, Broughshane at noon.It will make its way down Raceview Road and Main Street to the Carnlough Road, where it will turn back and return along Main Street before turning onto Knockan Road to the Community Centre, which provides the demonstration field.

Carrickfergus​

Carrickfergus District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Carrickfergus – a town that played a key role in King William III coming to Ireland.The combine comprises nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Randalstown, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Carrickfergus.The parade will make its way around the town to the main Demonstration field at Woodburn Playing Fields – moving off at 11am and following a route which takes in Northland, St Bride’s Street, Albert Road Joymount, Scotch Quarter, Taylor’s Avenue, Marine Highway and Woodburn Road.The parade will leave the field at 4pm.

Cloughmills

The annual North Antrim Demonstration this year will be hosted by Cloughmills District LOL No.14.The 43 lodges on parade will be accompanied by 29 bands. Lambegs are also a feature at this demonstration.The main parade will get underway at 1pm taking a route from the assembly field at Drumadoon Road, along Main Street to the demonstration field on Ballycreagh Road.The parade will be led by Duneaney LOL1025 accompanied by Duneaney Accordion Band.The return parade will get underway at 4pm following the same route back to Drumadoon Road.

Derriaghy

South Antrim Combine Twelfth celebrations will be hosted by Derriaghy District LOL No. 11 in Derriaghy and Dunmurry.

Upwards of 2000 Orangemen and Women, accompanied by around 20 bands will take part.

At 11.30am, the parade will begin from the assembly field which is Killeaton Open Space and proceed along Queensway and onto Kingsway leading into Dunmurry, the turn right onto Dunmurry Lane and then Glenburn Road to arrive at the Jubilee/Fullerton Park demonstration field.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

​Gilford

The Co Down village of Gilford will play host to one of the larger gatherings on the Twelfth of July.

The parade will gather in the assembly field at the junction of Plantation Road/Moyallan Road and at noon will follow a route along High Street, Dunbarton Street, The Square, Mill Street, Bridge Street, Wall Road to the demonstration field on the Scarva Road.

A representative of the Conference will present prizes for ‘Best Turned-Out Combination of Lodge and Band’, ‘Best Turned Out Combination of Lodge and Lambeg Drum’ and ‘Best Turned Out Junior Lodge’.

The return parade will start at 4pm.

IrvinestownLarge crowds are expected at the Co Fermanagh demonstration – including many tourists and visitors to the Lakeland County.

The Sisters of Women’s Districts 1, 2 and 3, Junior Lodges from South Fermanagh, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Ballinamallard and South Fermanagh Junior Girls Lodge will also be on parade.In a great boost for the area, new junior lodges from Derrygonnelly and Tempo and the girls junior lodge will be on parade for the first time.Irvinestown also has the pleasure of playing host to visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.The parade will assemble in the walled garden at Castle Irvine estate and then proceed from Necarne Castle through the Necarne estate, Castle Street, Irvinestown main street, A35 Kesh Road to the demonstration field at Moneykee. The parade will return via the same route.

Killylea

In Co Armagh, eleven district lodges will be on parade, with a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 Brethren; in addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland will take part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.The district lodge had eight members murdered during the Troubles, including Wor. Bro. Sir Norman Stronge, former Speaker of the Northern Ireland House of Commons, and his son, Bro. James Stronge.The brethren of Killylea District are very much looking forward to hosting the parade for the first time since 2011 and to mark the event, a special souvenir booklet has been produced.There will be at least two new banners being carried on parade for the first time this Twelfth, that of Westminster LOL 86, Armagh District, and that Mullabrack Hearts of Steel Temperance LOL 1406, Markethill District.The return parade will leave the field at approximately 4.45pm.

​Londonderry

The City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge will welcome eight istricts made up of 57 private lodges, accompanied by 36 bands to the city for the Twelfth Celebrations.With no designated assembly field there are various assembly points forthe district lodges. The route to the field will be via Glendermott Road, Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Kennedy Place, Craigavon Bridge, Spencer Road, May Street and Limavady Road to the field at Wilton Park.The main parade will depart from Glendermott Road at 11.30am. The return parade will depart at 3.45pm.

Moneymore

The South Londonderry demonstration will be held in Moneymore.With almost 50 bands and lodges due to take part in the parade, spectators are promised a great spectacle from accordion, flute, pipe bands as well as Lambeg drums.All district lodges will assemble on the Desertmartin Road from 10.30am and will move off to the demonstration field.Moneymore District Lodge will lead the parade with the route being Desertmartin Road, Station Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Bridger Street and Moneyhaw Road.It will depart the demonstration field at 3.30pm via Moneyhaw Road, Bridger Street, Stonard Street, High Street and Magherafelt Road to the buses parked on the hard shoulders.

Newtownards

Newtownards will be the venue for the Twelfth celebrations in North Down.The Brethren from Newtownards District LOL No. 4 will welcome the districts from Bangor, Upper Ards and Holywood.More than 40 lodges and 30 bands will be on parade. Brethren will leave MaryStreet Orange Hall at 11am to parade to the assembly field at Londonderry park.The main parade will commence at 1pm, and will follow the one-way system round the town centre and back to Londonderry Park where there will be entertainment on the stage with both Irish and Scottish dancers.The return parade will then commence at 4.30pm.

Newtownstewart

The West Tyrone demonstration will take place in Newtownstewart, involving a total of fifty-eight lodges and around forty accompanying bands.The host district is particularly proud to have the Grand Master as their guest speaker.Bro. Edward Stevenson is a member of one of the district lodges, Ardstraw 'Death or Glory' LOL 502.The main parade will start at 12.30pm from Baronscourt Road (Assembly field), Strabane Road, Millbrook Lane, Mourne Park, Millbrook Lane, Oldcastle Road, Dublin Street, Main Street, Castle Brae, Old Douglas Road, to Castle Brae and the demonstration field.The return leg of the parade will commence at 4pm.

Rossnowlagh

The annual parade in the Co Donegall was held on July 6.