Kenneth spent three years at the helm from 2007 to 2010, having been its principal guest conductor prior to that.

Born in October 1943, he studied at the Royal College of Music in London where he was a pupil of Sir Adrian Boult. He died last week in the Netherlands, where he lived.

Kenneth began his career with Glyndebourne Festival Opera and the English National Opera (then known as Sadler’s Wells Opera). In 1973 he was appointed musical director of the Bournemouth Sinfonietta and two years later musical director of Glyndebourne Touring Opera.

Following his debut with the Nederlandse Opera in Cavalli’s L’Ormindo in 1970, Kenneth made a name for himself in the Netherlands. In 1975 he was appointed principal conductor of the Dutch Radio Symphony Orchestra (the Omroep Orkest, later the Radio Symfonie Orkest) and subsequently of the Dutch Radio Choir (the Groot Omroepkoor) as well.

Kenneth is also well-known internationally for his work as a regular guest conductor with the main orchestras in Paris, the Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome and orchestras in the UK, Belgium, Germany, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Slovenia and the USA.

He was awarded an OBE in 2010 for services to music in Northern Ireland and, in the same year, he accepted an Honorary Doctorate from Queen’s University Belfast in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music.

Ciaran Scullion, head of music and opera at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Kenneth Montgomery was a very important figure in the development of the Ulster Orchestra. He brought experience and an international standing to the post of Principal Conductor of an orchestra that he was with from the very beginning, when it was first established by the Arts Council in 1966.