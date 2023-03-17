The famous competition looked like being shared for the first time since 1996 as the two teams were tied 17-17 but skipper Boyd crossed the line in added time to spark jubilant celebrations for Inst.

Campbell led 10-5 at the break as Jed Dornan crossed the line for the east Belfast school, but the tie would turn on its head as Jacob Edwards and Alex Place scored twice to put Inst ahead in the second-half.

The scores would be level as Henry Ralstan netted a try for Campbell with ten minutes remaining but the final say would go to Ireland under-19 international Boyd, who crashed over the line following a slick move by Inst.

RBAI supporters during Friday’s Danske Bank Schools Cup Final against Campbell College at the Kingston Stadium.

Campbell lost last year's final with the last kick of the game against Methody and the sporting drama and heartbreak would occur yet again 12 months later.

The crowd certainly played its part too as there were bagpipes in the Campbell end which added to the atmosphere, with the Inst supporters replicating the 'poznan' celebration which has been accustomed with Manchester City fans in recent years.

Full respect was shown by the crowd when kicks were being taken towards the posts, with both sets of supporters fully getting behind their respective teams throughout the pulsating 70-plus minutes.

Families of all ages were in attendance for the traditional St. Patrick's Day decider and they certainly got their money's worth as the two Belfast sides gave everything to land the coveted prize.

That family feel was in full show as Lindsey told us she was at the Kingspan Stadium to watch her nephew Alex Place line-out for Inst.

The hard work and energy levels used were evidenced with less than five minutes to go as Campbell's fly-half Matt Rea went down with a cramp alongside a few others from both teams, such was their efforts in blustery conditions at the Kingspan.

The game was broadcast live by BBC Sport NI and well-known commentator Jim Neilly will surely not have commentated on a much more dramatic contest during his illustrious career.

Speaking pre-match, Neilly outlined his love for the second oldest rugby competition in the world.

He said: "It's one of the greatest occasions in Ulster rugby.

"Only the London Hospital Cup is older than the Ulster Schools' Cup which goes back to 1876.

"It's a day I really look forward to; there is a lot of hard work and you get to see young men you never see during the course of the year.

"It's a question of turning up at the semi-final and going and watching them train and giving them sheets, hoping that they fill them in correctly about their ages and heights and they don't lie too much about their achievements.

"It's such a great day for the families and it's a huge day out."

Who are we to argue?

