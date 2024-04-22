Gerry Kelly interviewing a nine-year-old Rory McIlroy on The Kelly Show

The Kelly Show was a 90-minute Friday night chat show, which ran on UTV from 1989-2005. Over those 16-plus years he interviewed hundreds of the biggest names in showbusiness, film and television, music, sport and politics, as well as up and coming stars who got their first big break on the show.

And, as well as seeing some of the most memorable clips from the programmes, Gerry Kelly himself will share his personal memories of those programmes – the audiences, the phone- in quizzes, and most importantly those interviews which brought joy, sadness and in some cases huge embarrassment!

Gerry said: He said: “It was a privilege to be a chat show host in Northern Ireland for 16 years – it was a tremendous opportunity. I had a ball – at the time I didn’t realise I was having such a good time! Kelly was a success - as it was about us in Northern Ireland.”

A young Jamie Dornan on The Kelly Show

Boybands were always a hit on the programmes and the first clip we see is a very young Dublin group called Boyzone, with Gerry interviewing them and their manager Louis Walsh. Louis had big ambitions for the band but Gerry wasn’t too convinced at the time.

And Gerry also cringes about an interview when a very young Jamie Dornan appeared on the programme having won a modelling competition, and he asked him to stand up and do a twirl. Gerry said: “I’m sure Jamie’s mortified at that - imagine asking Jamie Dornan to do a twirl for me?!”

Gerry shares how the now famous clip of a young Rory McIlroy chipping golf balls into the washing machine came about after a chance conversation with his mum and dad. Rory was nine at the time and had just won a world championship in Miami. Gerry wisely tells the audience, “Remember the name, Rory McIlroy” saying “he went on and on until he became the best golfer in the world.”

And staying with our sporting legends, we’ll see clips of interviews with motorcycle legends Robert and Joey Dunlop, snooker world champion Alex Higgins, and former Man Utd goalkeeper Harry Gregg OBE.

A new UTV archive series looks back on The Kelly Show

We also see a clip of one of the first interviews of two of Northern Ireland’s most seasoned actors Adrian Dunbar and Jimmy Nesbitt, just as they were starting out on their careers.

Gerry said: “The archive in itself tells an amazing story and will no doubt jog memories of not only the 100s of programmes we made, but also the stars of the day and the future who graced the sofa in Studio 1 at Havelock House. Some of those people are sadly no longer with us which makes the show and the interviews such an important part of our local history and heritage.”