The late Queen’s great sense of humour captured in pictures
She loved to laugh and joke with friends, family and members of the public
Being the country’s reigning monarch for more than seven decades is no easy feat, but the Queen always managed to get the job done with a smile on her face.
In fact, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People Magazine that the Queen was well-known for her good sense of humour and her laughter could often be heard around her Sandringham Estate. “You can hear her laugh throughout that big house,” Bedell Smith said. “She has a big laugh!”
Queen Elizabeth also showcased her good sense of humour while out and about on royal duties, whether sharing a quiet joke with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, or heartily laughing along with crowds of royal well-wishers.
Given the Royal family is synonymous with tradition and formality, it was always a real treat to see the Queen giving us a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.
In the wake of her death, we’ve rounded up some rare, candid photographs of her smiling and laughing during the course of her incredible reign ...