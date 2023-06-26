Banbridge Branch of the Royal British Legion in conjunction with a local historian and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council unveiled the additional names to Banbridge War Memorial on Sunday.

The ceremony also reflected 100 years since the war memorial was first dedicated on June 30, 1923.

Audrey Reid, who is the secretary of Banbridge RBL, said: “We would like to thank our partners who have helped make this happen with a special mention to local historian Richard Edgar who has painstakingly researched this and our councillor, Alderman Glenn Barr, who has helped drive this project from the start.

Banbridge War Memorial on Armed Forces Day in 2022. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"We would also like to thank Kirsty Pinkerton from ABC Council who has helped with the verification and sourcing of nameplates.”

Audrey said that of the 44 names there were only three from the Second World War, with the rest having died during World War One.

She commented: “Records years ago were slightly askew, you had people who had maybe moved away from the area but they were from the area. Our research showed that they weren’t on any other memorial.”

The 44 servicemen meet the criteria for having their names displayed on Banbridge War Memorial as each one was verified to ensure they came from the Banbridge Royal British Legion catchment area.

The youngest of the new additions was 16-year-old seaman Christopher Barnett Berry.

Audrey said: “Christopher was born on January 30, 1899 in Banbridge, at that time his father was serving as a sergeant in the Royal Irish Constabulary in Scarva, Co Down.

"His parents were Robert and Arabella Berry, the 1911 census lists him as one of their six children.

“It must be remembered that at that time you could enlist in the Royal Navy when 14. Christopher was serving as a boy artificer (apprentice engineer) on HMS Indus.

“Sadly, he would die from disease on the March 17, 1915, aged only 16 years and 46 days. This means he will be the youngest service person commemorated on a war memorial in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.”

The 44 names that were added are:

1. BERRY, C. B.

2. BICKER, W. A.

3. BINGHAM, T.

4. BINGHAM, W. G.

5. BOYD, A.

6. BYERS, W.

7. CHAMBERS, J.

8. CLARKE, H.

9. CONNOR, A. T.

10. CUNNINGHAM, W.

11. CUNNINGHAM, T.

12. CROZIER, J.

13. DAVIS, J. H.

14. FLANIGAN, E. H.

15. FLANIGAN, G.

16. FORDYCE, W.

17. FORSYTH, H.

18. FORSYTHE, G. H.

19. GORDON, H.

20. GREER, J.

21. HAMILTON, J.

22. HILLIS, J. H.

23. HUNTER, D. D. V.

24. KEATING, T. J.

25. McDEVITT, H.

26. McDOWELL, G. S.

27. McDONNELL, P.

28. McGROARTY, J.

29. McPOLAND, M.

30. McMAHON, R.

31. MERCER, A. R.

32. MILLIGAN, W.

33. MURTAGH, J.

34. NEILL, H. C. M.

35. NEVIN, A. M.

36. O’DONOHOE, J.

37. PILSON, S.

38. QUAIL, T.

39. RICHARDSON, I.

40. SMITH, J.

41. SMYTH, G. B. F.

42. SMYTH, G. O. S.

43. WARD, T.