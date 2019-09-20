The oldest woman in Northern Ireland — and all of Ireland — Maud Nicholl from Randalstown dies at the remarkable age 110

The oldest woman in Northern Ireland by far — indeed the oldest woman in Ireland by far — has died aged 110.

Maud Nicholl from Randalstown in Co Antrim celebrated her birthday two months ago.

Maud Nicholl from Co Antrim, who has died aged 110, seen almost 90 years ago in 1930, when she was aged 21

Miss Nicholl was two years older than the oldest person in the Republic of Ireland, and is thought to have been the first person in this Province to turn 110 since Elizabeth Yensen in Holywood in 2005.

People who reach that rare milestone in life are known as ‘super centenarians’ —there are thought to be fewer than 20 in the UK and only several hundred in the world.

Miss Nicholl, born on July 3 1909, was approaching age three when the Titanic sank in April 1912, five at commencement of the Great War in August 1914, and was a woman of 30 when World War II was declared in September 1939.

In July she toasted her birthday with care staff, friends, ministers and family at Glenkeen nursing home, where she died on Thursday.

Neither Miss Nicholl, who lived at home in Wood Green until a fall last year, nor her only sibling, her late brother Joe, had children so her nearest living relative that day was Maureen Luke, 82, her first cousin once removed, who also lives in Glenkeen.

Among those in attendance were Miss Nicholl’s minister at Wellington Presbyterian, Rev Alistair Bates, and the moderator, Rev William Henry.

“She was such a good Christian lady, full of joy. We all loved her,” said Councillor Beth Adger, deputy mayor, a former neighbour and friend. “She died peacefully, just went to sleep. A nice way to go.”

