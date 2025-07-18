The Open in Portrush: 'Support for Rory McIlroy is unreal – he is the star of this show'

By Adam Kula
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 14:11 BST
The communities minister Gordon Lyons has said that the support on the ground in Portrush for Rory McIlroy is “unreal”.

The DUP MLA, whose department is responsibile for sports in the Province, also said that it is a “really, really good week for Northern Ireland”.

Speaking on day two of the competition today, he told the News Letter: “Let’s not underestimate the potential there is for us to put Northern Ireland on the map, both as a golfing destination and as a tourism destination”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that beyond the “immediate economic benefit… people can see we can host these massive global sporting events, and I hope that’ll help us in the future”.

Communities minister Gordon Lyons speaking to the News Letter at The Open in Portrush; he said that the support for McIlroy is 'unreal' right nowplaceholder image
Communities minister Gordon Lyons speaking to the News Letter at The Open in Portrush; he said that the support for McIlroy is 'unreal' right now

When it comes to the backing shown by the crowd for Co Down superstar Mr McIlroy, he said: “It’s unreal. He’s clearly the star of the show. It seems like everybody is cheering him on – not just the local spectators but those from further afield as well.

"He’s a great ambassador for the sport, a great ambassador for Northern Ireland. And I’m sure that will continue into the future.”

Related topics:Rory McIlroyGordon LyonsPortrushNorthern IrelandProvince

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice