The Open in Portrush: 'Support for Rory McIlroy is unreal – he is the star of this show'
The DUP MLA, whose department is responsibile for sports in the Province, also said that it is a “really, really good week for Northern Ireland”.
Speaking on day two of the competition today, he told the News Letter: “Let’s not underestimate the potential there is for us to put Northern Ireland on the map, both as a golfing destination and as a tourism destination”.
He added that beyond the “immediate economic benefit… people can see we can host these massive global sporting events, and I hope that’ll help us in the future”.
When it comes to the backing shown by the crowd for Co Down superstar Mr McIlroy, he said: “It’s unreal. He’s clearly the star of the show. It seems like everybody is cheering him on – not just the local spectators but those from further afield as well.
"He’s a great ambassador for the sport, a great ambassador for Northern Ireland. And I’m sure that will continue into the future.”
