​’Belfast’s Christmas film gift to the world’ is coming back to its roots with a special screening at the Strand Arts Centre on Friday evening.

Allan Esler Smith with Brian Desmond Hurst poster. Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Considered by many critics to be the greatest of the Christmas movies, the 1951 classic Scrooge (A Christmas Carol), was produced and directed by an east Belfast exile who went on to become a key figure in Hollywood’s golden age of film.

Although born into a working-class shipyard family, the flamboyant Brian Desmond Hurst rubbed shoulders with the stars – rising to the top of his profession and making more than thirty films ranging from comedy to war stories and horror.

The screening at the Strand will be followed by a Q&A session with the film-maker’s great, great nephew Allan Esler Smith, who has been successful in ensuring Hurst now gets the recognition he deserves on this side of the Atlantic.

Film critic Brian Henry Martin will lead a conversation with Allan, who has produced a number of books on Hurst and his legacy.

Allan, who was born in Dungannon, is also the co-curator of the Hurst exhibition – which includes film posters, invitations, original press clippings and Hurst’s own photographs – currently running at the Ulster Museum (until January 11, 2024).

Promoting Friday’s Scrooge event, the Strand Arts Centre said; “Brian and Allan and will provide the audience with exclusive, inside knowledge into the creation of the film and the mystery of Brian Desmond Hurst who is also arguably one of the greatest UK war film directors and was known as ‘the Human Blarney Stone’.”

Hurst was born Hans Hurst in Ribble Street in 1895 and lived at several addresses in the Newtownards Road area before joining the Royal Irish Rifles in 1914 – witnessing the slaughter of many of his comrades at Gallipoli the following year.

In contrast to his humble upbringing, Hurst would eventually settle in London where he owned property in the opulent Belgravia area, drove a Rolls-Royce, and collected artworks by artists including Picasso and Monet.

“People are now asking why Hurst isn’t mentioned in the same breath as Branagh, Morrison and CS Lewis. It’s a mystery to me,” Allan said.