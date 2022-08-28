The Ould Lammas Fair gets under way in Ballycastle with biggest ever entertainments

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the seafront of Ballycastle on Saturday for the Ould Lammas Fair, which runs until Tuesday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The four-day event got under way on Saturday and continues today and tomorrow, with an entertainment programme that is bigger than ever.

The traditional market stalls will line the town on Monday and Tuesday.

The event’s historic origins will be celebrated at Fairhill Street where traditional horse trading will continue.

Competitors take part in horse racing on the beach at Ballycastle. during the Ould Lammas Fair on Saturday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The Ould Lammas Fair is a significant social occasion for many, and its return will be warmly welcomed.”

Ould Lammas Fair: what’s happening today and tomorrow:

• Fairground, Quay Road Playing Fields until Tuesday. Children’s amusements, the Seafront until Tuesday

• Musical entertainment, Council Stage at the Marina car park, Monday 11am – 6.30pm & Tuesday 11am – 5pm

• Circus Skills Workshop, seafront green opposite The Shorebird Café, Monday and Tuesday 11am – 5pm

• Drumming Workshop, seafront green opposite The Shorebird Café, Monday and Tuesday noon – 4pm

• Horse trading, Fairhill Street, 10am – 6pm Monday and Tuesday

• Animal Farm, Fairhill Street, 11am – 5pm Monday & Tuesday

• North Coast Alpacas, Fairhill Street 11am – 4pm Monday only

• Pony rides with Riding for the Disabled, Fairhill St 11am – 4pm, Monday & Tuesday

Quiet Time for people with additional needs takes place as follows:

Animal Farm, Alpacas, Circus Skills Workshop, Monday 11am – 12noon.