The post mortem examination held after a body was found in Maghera has concluded
Superintendent Michael O’Loan, District Commander for Mid Ulster, said: “Police can confirm that this is the body of the high risk missing person Lee Johnston.
His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
“Our thoughts today are very much with Lee’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.”
Mr Johnston, 21, from the Coleraine area, was reported missing to police and he was described as a “high-risk” missing person.
Police noted Mr Johnston’s links to the Coleraine, Ballymena, Limavady and Cookstown areas and said their latest confirmed sighting of the high-risk missing person was at 5.42pm in the area of Dunmore Crescent, Cookstown, on Saturday.
A woman aged 31 and a man aged 33 had been arrested in relation to his disappearance but were later released on bail.