News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

The post mortem examination held after a body was found in Maghera has concluded

The body was found in the Maghera area by police searching for a high risk missing person
By Michael Cousins
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Lee Johnston pictured in Maghera supermarket on October 7Lee Johnston pictured in Maghera supermarket on October 7
Lee Johnston pictured in Maghera supermarket on October 7

Superintendent Michael O’Loan, District Commander for Mid Ulster, said: “Police can confirm that this is the body of the high risk missing person Lee Johnston.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Our thoughts today are very much with Lee’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Mr Johnston, 21, from the Coleraine area, was reported missing to police and he was described as a “high-risk” missing person.

Police noted Mr Johnston’s links to the Coleraine, Ballymena, Limavady and Cookstown areas and said their latest confirmed sighting of the high-risk missing person was at 5.42pm in the area of Dunmore Crescent, Cookstown, on Saturday.

A woman aged 31 and a man aged 33 had been arrested in relation to his disappearance but were later released on bail.

Related topics:MagheraPoliceMid UlsterColeraine