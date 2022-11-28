The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate join tributes to Doddie Weir

The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF). His family announced the death of the "beloved husband and father" in a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday, describing him as "an inspirational force of nature".

It is five years since Weir revealed his MND diagnosis and founded the neurone disease research foundation which has committed almost £8 million to research projects across the UK. In a personally signed tweet, William and Kate wrote: "Doddie Weir was a hero – we are so sad to hear of his passing. His immense talent on the pitch as well as his tireless efforts to raise awareness of MND were an inspiration.

"Our thoughts are with all those who loved him. He will be hugely missed across the entire rugby world." The Princess Royal, patron of MND Scotland, said: "What a sad day. Doddie Weir will be greatly missed. He was truly larger than life, determined, generous and humble. He transformed people's understanding of MND and funding for research.

A message on the screen at Twickenham on Saturday during England’s match against South Africa in memory of former Scotland player Doddie Weir

"I am so grateful to him and his family for their unselfishness in sharing their experiences. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family."

Sports broadcaster Jill Douglas, MNDF chief executive and a close friend of Weir's, said the foundation will work to honour his name and deliver on his legacy. She said: "Doddie enjoyed a full life full of fun and love. And it was this approach to life which shone through in his determination to make a difference and help others when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"He inspired us every day with his positivity and energy and was fully committed to the work of the foundation he launched with his close friends in November 2017. "My Name'5 Doddie Foundation continues to shine a light on MND and the need to seek meaningful treatments and, one day, a cure for this devastating disease."

In a statement, Weir's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie.

"Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years. "Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together; he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

"MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.”

