The Prince of Wales goes on walkabout meeting locals during visit to Northern Ireland for his tour of the UK with new Homewards project to target homelessness
William was cheered by well-wishers as he arrived at Skainos, a community centre in east Belfast.
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST
He will learn about local initiatives to address homelessness during his brief visit.
Members of the public wait for the arrival of the Prince of Wales for his visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness.
The Prince of Wales is greeted by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle ahead of a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast.
The Prince of Wales meeting members of the public after his visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre, Belfast, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his initiative called Homewards. The five-year project will initially focus on six locations, to be announced during Monday and Tuesday, where local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.
