Children from Bangor Central Integrated Primary School and students from Bangor Academy, Bangor Grammar, Glenlola, St Columbanus' College and the South Eastern Regional College

also attended the event at Bangor Castle.

Bangor was one of eight UK cities to be granted city status following a competition to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Anne unveiled the letters patent, the legal instrument issued by the King to formally confirm the city status.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Karen Douglas, said: "It is my absolute pleasure to mark this very historic event for the people of Bangor.

"I couldn't be prouder that my home 'town' has been honoured with this distinction and I will do all I can to make sure that we build positively on it as we work together to shape a bright new chapter for the new city of Bangor."

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, also attended the event.

The Princess Royal (left) with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council Karen Douglas during a visit to Bangor Castle, County Down.

He said: "Bangor's city status will provide a further boost to tourism and to the economy, creating new opportunities for investment and growth, benefiting the local community and providing much recognition for the area."

North Down MP Stephen Farry added: “I am delighted to see the formal conferment of city status on Bangor. This is a special and select honour for Bangor, and it will forever be especially poignant coming in the year of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Although it has faced challenges, Bangor’s best days are ahead of it and today is an important occasion to recognise the immense talents, opportunities, and heritage that Bangor holds. Bangor has an extensive and diverse history, a vibrant present alongside an exciting future. City status will only help Bangor to capitalise on its full and future potential.”

Bangor becomes Northern Ireland’s sixth town to be elevated to city status after Belfast, Londonderry, Armagh, Lisburn and Newry.

Mr Farry's Alliance colleague, Connie Eagan MLA added: “I’m extremely proud to call it home. As a major events centre in terms of heritage, sport, music, and the arts, Bangor has played a crucial role in the life of our area. City status is a well-deserved recognition of the value of Bangor to North Down, and beyond.”

Andrew Muir MLA commented: "I was born, raised and live in Bangor, so today is a special day for me personally. I'm very proud to be a Bangorian. The city is a fantastic place to live, work and invest, and I am glad to see this well-deserved title awarded. The official conferment of city status puts Bangor firmly on the map, and recognises all our past, present and future achievements.

“I look forward to seeing further investment, development and regeneration of our city centre as we build on this exciting opportunity to see Bangor flourish."

