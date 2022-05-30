remember”.
The police chief (pictured) said: “We are here today to see an important commemorative event that was postponed because of Covid.
“We have worked closely with the community, right across the country to make sure there is detailed planning. We’ve got nearly 500 officers on duty today to support this event, and our ambition is to make it go peacefully and without a hitch.
“Clearly there’ll be traffic disruption, particularly in the centre of Belfast as people come and go but you can see here at the moment it’s a real vibrant happy family atmosphere.”
Mr Byrne said the P SNI has had “extremely good engagement,” with Orange leaders.
“I personally have had a number of meetings as have other senior officers. I think this event has been really considerately planned and I’ve every confidence it will be a day to remember.”