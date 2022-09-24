The Queen often shared her deep Christian faith with US evangelist Dr Billy Graham
American Southern Baptist evangelist Dr Franklin Graham has been sharing details of his father’s “warm friendship” with the late Queen Elizabeth II, stating Her Majesty would have often sought spiritual advice from his father the late Dr Billy Graham.
“The late Queen wanted to talk about the Bible, about things of faith. She herself would read, and she would have some questions about things she was reading. She wanted my father’s opinion and would have had Bible study together,” said Franklin Graham.
The pair first met during one of Billy Graham’s religious crusades to the UK in the mid-1950s. He was 33 and had just finished a crusade in Scotland.
Franklin said: “The Queen invited him to Clarence House with my mother. That’s when they began a personal friendship.
“They met together many times after that.”
Although the Queen’s position prevented her from publicly endorsing Billy Graham’s crusades, she invited him to preach for the Royal family at Windsor and Sandringham. Graham said his father would often describe the Queen as “very normal and humble”.
In 2001, Dr Billy Graham was the first cleric outside the Commonwealth to receive an honorary British knighthood.
Dr Billy Graham died in 2019, aged 99.