The Queen was the matriarch and pillar of our family of nations: Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris

The Secretary of State said: “Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has been the matriarch and pillar of our country and the Commonwealth.

“She has always wise counsel, admirably and selflessly, fulfilling a lifetime commitment to public service.

“Her Majesty dedicated herself to our family of nations, no more so was this apparent than in Northern Ireland. We shall always be greatly indebted for efforts to promote reconciliation and the fostering of better community relations, ensuring peace and stability.”

Members of the public lay a flower tribute at Hillsborough Castle, to Queen Elizabeth II

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I want to offer my sincere condolences to The King and the entire Royal Family on their loss.

“The thoughts of the people of Northern Ireland, like the rest of the United Kingdom and around the world, are with them at this time.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts and prayers went out to the entire Royal Family at this sad time.

“They are mourning a much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother,” she said.

Mrs Long said: “But while they have lost a matriarch, the entire country and indeed Commonwealth has lost a person who has been a figure-head and leader for 70 years. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

She continued: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is one of the figures who came to define the 20th century, as well as a large part of the 21st, due not only to her longevity but her commitment and dedication to the country and Commonwealth. The majority of us have only ever known her in the role of sovereign and it will be incredibly strange to not see her there carrying out her duties.

“Throughout her reign, the Queen worked tirelessly in service to the country and Commonwealth, receiving praise from all quarters for her selfless dedication to the role. That is only one of the aspects of her life which will remain as her lasting legacy, and I hope it brings her family, and indeed all those grieving, some comfort at this sad time.”

Stormont Speaker, Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey said the Queen would be mourned “by many across the whole community in the days to come.”

Mr Maskey said: “On behalf of the Assembly, I express our sympathies to the entire Royal Family who have lost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“I will be liaising with party whips and the Assembly Commission in relation to practical arrangements within Parliament Buildings in the coming days to ensure the Assembly can pay its condolences.”

Veteran peace campaigner, the Dublin born Reverend Chris Hudson, quoted an Irish saying “ni beidh a leithead aris ann” which he said means “we will never see her like again.”