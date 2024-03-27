Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coffey's Butchers has been on the Lisburn Road since 1929, with three generations of the family involved in running the business.

On Thursday it gifted the Queen with some special Ulster foods not generally available in England - which she promised would be enjoyed by King Charles.

She took away some beef steak sausages, vegetable rolls [seasoned beef and vegetables] and Tayto Cheese & Onion crisps.

​Philip Armstrong, one of the business owners, told the News Letter that because the products can't be bought in England, they thought it might be something the King and Queen had not tried before.

He said the business has a strong sideline in sending packages of such speciality products to NI people living in England, also including soda, potato and veda breads on request.

Then yesterday, the business explained to the News Letter how the unusual trade took off.

Spokesman Joel Montgomery elaborated that some of the most popular products they send to England are vegetable roll, steak sausages and sausages with Murphy's Irish stout.

Queen Camilla meets staff at Coffey's Butchers during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, on Thursday 21 March, 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"None of that stuff can be bought over in England, so we actually send a lot of it over on a weekly basis," he told the News Letter.

Similarly, many of the parcels contain potato, soda and Veda breads - again, not normally sold in England.

The business sends several dozen parcels a week to England by courier.

"It is mostly for ex-pats who are wanting a wee taste of home."

Her Majesty The Queen visits Coffey’s Butchers on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, where she was gifted beef sausages, vegetable roll and Tayto cheese and onion crisps. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

For many, he believes, the produce is a regular treat of an authentic Ulster Fry.

The demand from England really took off during the Covid lockdowns, he said.

The business had been taking such orders online and by phone before that, but it had mainly been used by local customers and people who were housebound.

"But sending it over to England really sort of kicked off during Covid lockdowns.

"A lot of people began looking online to order food to be delivered to their house as they weren't allowed out. So our online shopping service got a much bigger audience."

"We get lots of repeat orders which is always a good sign. They're not going to order again if they don't enjoy the product."

He had a brief chat with the Queen on Thursday.

"She said it was great to see a traditional butcher shop thriving and a family business thriving. She commented on the counter and all the wonderful looking produce.

"And she also asked about the source for our local produce, she seemed genuinely interested."

The business gifted her some beef steak sausages, vegetable rolls and Tayto crisps as well as some Belfast Edwards pickled onions, beetroot and cauliflower.

"Her exact words were: 'My husband will make the most of this,'" he added.

"So who knows, maybe they will end up being on our repeat orders list for a wee Ulster Fry now and again."

The Queen also visited two other businesses on the Lisburn Road, Arcadia, a delicatessen based there since 1933 described by poet Michael Longley as "the centre of the universe".