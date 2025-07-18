“In America, veterans would come up to us in tears. One man said he’d served in Belfast during the Troubles and never imagined he’d live to see a group like us, lads from both sides, standing together and singing.”

The Shamrock Tenors performing at the Ulster Hall

The name The Shamrock Tenors might suggest a traditional Irish vocal group, but this cross-community ensemble offers a far more diverse and dynamic sound.

When Co Down man Raymond Walsh first had the idea for the group, he was thousands of miles away from home.

In 2018, while performing in Les Misérables in London’s West End, the Lisburn performer found himself reminiscing about Northern Ireland.

"I just always had this idea of creating something that showcased all the really talented lads I knew back in Northern Ireland," says Raymond, now 36 and founder of the internationally acclaimed group The Shamrock Tenors.

“I didn’t feel like anything in the Irish music scene really represented the Northern Ireland I grew up in. I went to Friends in Lisburn (a Quaker grammar school), had mates from both sides of the community, and wanted to create something that reflected that.”

What started as a seed of an idea—performing music on cruise ships—has blossomed into one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting musical exports.

From sold-out shows in the West End to a surreal St. Patrick’s Day performance in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, The Shamrock Tenors have taken their music to every corner of the globe—while staying rooted in the traditions, harmonies, and heart of home.

The Shamrock Tenors might suggest opera to some ears, but the group’s sound is anything but classical.

Jack and Raymond Walsh of The Shamrock Tenors receiving their Emmy Awards in Detroit

“I’ve thought about changing the name over the years,” Raymond admits.

“We’re not operatic at all. But the ‘shamrock’ gives the Irish identity straight away, and the ‘rock’ kind of adds an edge. It just stuck.”

Originally conceived as entertainment for cruise ships—where name recognition and clarity are vital—the group quickly outgrew its initial purpose.

Their unique five-part harmonies, modern takes on traditional folk songs, and down-to-earth charisma resonated far beyond floating theatres.

The Shamrock Tenors performing in front of 20,000 people in Trafalgar Square, London

“There’s something universal about the songs we sing,” says Raymond.

“Whiskey in the Jar, Black Velvet Band, Danny Boy—they’re passed down through generations. We just try to give them a fresh, respectful twist.”

The group is more than a band—it’s a brotherhood, quite literally in some cases. Raymond’s younger brother Jack is a member, and their upcoming tour includes another set of siblings—Jamie and his younger brother Nathan, a recent West End performer.

Their bond is palpable on stage and off, a camaraderie built not only on shared experience but deep mutual respect.

“We always share a dressing room, give each other a fist pump before every show,” says Raymond.

“It’s like we’re going out onto a rugby pitch. There’s that team spirit—if we’re having fun, the audience usually does too.”

And that teamwork has taken them far—both figuratively and geographically. From French Polynesia to Kangaroo Island in Australia, they’ve performed in over 30 countries.

In Detroit, they took to the stage of the iconic Fox Theatre, performing from Elvis Presley’s own dressing room. And last year, they achieved a career-defining moment: winning two Emmy Awards for their self-funded TV special, titled Shamrock Tenors - Live From Belfast, broadcast by the BBC and PBS.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Raymond says, who runs production company, Walsh Entertainment, with his brother Jack.

“We were just happy to be nominated, and then suddenly we were on stage, collecting trophies. Jack even had to buy a new suitcase to bring them all home.”

The show won two categories, including best Overall Entertainment programme, for which the band, Raymond and Jack Walsh, Matthew Campbell, Jimmy Johnston and Tom Brandon, along with co-director Sam Kwan received statuettes, as well as Best Audio Production for Matthew and Jack. Raymond and Sam were also runners up in the Director of a Live or Recorded Live category.

At the heart of The Shamrock Tenors’ success is a message of inclusivity.

Each member brings a distinct background and musical influence—ranging from Irish traditional to country, pop, and musical theatre—but what unites them is a desire to create a space where everyone feels welcome.

Jamie, a champion Irish dancer with a love for country and Daniel O’Donnell, shares his unique story of growing up in a Unionist community.

When he introduces The Road to Passchendaele on stage—a WWI ballad—the response is often deeply emotional.

“In America, veterans would come up to us in tears. One man said he’d served in Belfast during the Troubles and never imagined he’d live to see a group like us, lads from both sides, standing together and singing.”

That ethos—of music as a bridge, not a battleground—is central to the group’s identity.

“There’s no other nonsense with it,” Raymond explains. “It’s just about the music. It’s about celebrating how far we’ve come, and hopefully offering a safe space where everyone can enjoy that.”

Despite their whirlwind schedule—11 weeks touring the US by bus, performing at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC this November, and gearing up for the Sydney Opera House this August—the Shamrock Tenors haven’t lost sight of where it all began.

“A UK and Ireland tour has always been our dream,” says Raymond.

“We owe everything to the support we’ve had from back home, and we’ve been working with Live Nation on something really special for 2026.”

He laughs when asked if there are any creative clashes within the group.

“We’re too polite! No, we genuinely get on so well. Even after 11 weeks living on a bus together, we were still cracking jokes and having a laugh. Jamie might be the baby of the group, and maybe I’m the chancer—just throwing ideas out there and seeing what sticks—but that mix of personalities works.”

Raymond is the first to admit he didn’t follow a typical path to stardom. He studied Communications and Marketing at Ulster University before completing a master’s at Guildford School of Acting.

Though he's performed in the West End and even alongside Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, it’s his work with the Shamrock Tenors that fills him with the most pride.

“I just love what we’re doing. And we’ve been incredibly lucky. But there’s still so much more we want to do—more stories to tell, more people to sing to.”

The group may have global ambitions, but their roots run deep. Whether it’s Dirty Old Town getting Belfast audiences dancing, or Danny Boy moving a New York crowd to tears, The Shamrock Tenors prove that Irish music, when performed with heart and harmony, knows no borders.

As Raymond puts it: “If it makes someone hum along, remember a loved one, or just feel good for a night—that’s what it’s all about.”