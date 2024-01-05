Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The US-born actor, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the classic crime-solving series Starsky & Hutch, died on Thursday surrounded by his family.

Ms Snell said in a statement: "David Soul - beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother - died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

File photo dated 11/03/04 of David Soul arrives for the UK premiere of Starsky & Hutch at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, central London. Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the television series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 80, his wife Helen Snell said in a statement. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Soul, who starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky in the 1970s US TV series, was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose.