The Thirteenth at Scarva: Head of Royal Black Institution looking forward to a family day at annual sham fight

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the tens of thousands of supporters of the famous Sham Fight and parade will not be disappointed by the “festival atmosphere” as the institution celebrates its culture and religion.

He said: “The Thirteenth at Scarva is a blend of pageantry, music, colour and tradition; a day that all the family can enjoy.

“It is an occasion to emphasise the importance of our Reformed Christian faith through our public service of

A tale of woe from King James, played by Colin Cairns, as he shows his broken sword after the 2022 encounter with King William (John Adair) Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

worship and the biblical scenes portrayed on our beautiful banners.”

The event is hosted by the local preceptory, the Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000.

Today will see a parade of 4,000 sir knights and around 70 bands, comprising flute, accordion, pipe, brass and silver.

Sandy Heak, chair of the organising committee, is confident the day will prove to be “amazing” for the visitors from near and far.

“You have the fantastic spectacle of the Sham Fight, the grandeur of the procession, and the incredible music from an array of top-class bands,” he said.

John Adair will step into his role of King William and relishes another encounter with rival monarch James, once again played by Colin Cairns.

“I expect it will be a tough fight,” he laughed. “But don’t put your faith in a victory for James in July 2023!”

The Sham Fight at the demesne – re-enacting scenes from the Battle of the Boyne - is the only remaining one of its kind in Ireland.

A mighty roar will go up from the crowd of spectators as the Williamites, in red and white, and the Jacobite group, in green and white, come face to face for the mock battle.

“Scarva is a day of historical significance, and we in the Alfred Buller preceptory are very proud to maintain this tradition,” said Mr Adair.