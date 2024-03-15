An Orange Order parade in Scotland ahead of the 2014 independence referendum. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A court ruling on Friday upheld a council ban on a parade that was due to take place in Stonehaven on Saturday.

Councillors on the Kincardine and Mearns area committee rejected plans for the event in the coastal town – citing concerns over undue strain on the police, the impact on local businesses and the “anxiety” felt by the community.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland (GOLS) said they planned a “peaceful procession to celebrate the opening of their new lodge and remember the covenanting martyrs who were imprisoned and died in Dunnottar Castle”.

The new lodge will be known as the Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

Around 200 people were expected to take part, led by the Pride of the Rock flute band – making their way from Stonehaven Town Hall to Dunottar Castle.

News of the planned parade prompted a 10,000-strong petition which urged councillors to “put the peace, unity and welfare of our community first”.

Following the judge’s decision on Friday, a Grand Lodge spokesperson said: "Regrettably, it appears that the threat of violence and intimidation won the day over human rights and civil liberties.

"Throughout Scotland, and further afield, there will be many who will be aghast at this undemocratic decision taken by the courts on this dark day for Scotland’s civil liberties."

Commenting on the campaign against the parade, the order said it “was blatantly obvious that extreme nationalist and republican elements were at work, evident in the cut and paste comments in the objections to the council.”

The statement also said the order’s rights to freedom of expression and assembly have been “trampled upon by this ludicrous decision”.

It goes on to say: “Political and religious traditions and identity, which includes public processions, are central to cultural and social life throughout the length and breadth of Scotland.”