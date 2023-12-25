The UK records a white Christmas but not Northern Ireland, which has a very mild December 25

​It was technically a white Christmas in the UK – but certainly not in Northern Ireland, where temperatures were well above average for December.

The milder weather made it slightly easier for swimmers who took part in the annual Helens Bay Christmas Eve dip at Helens Bay beach, Co Down. The event also raised funds for PIPS Suicide Prevention and East Belfast Survivors of Suicide. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye :-

Forecasters officially declared a white Christmas with snow falling across parts of Scotland, but further south in Great Britain the record for the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day was broken further south.

And in NI, temperatures were up to 11 degrees Celsius by 3pm in Murlough in Co Down, compared to a normal December maximum in the province of around 7C.

It has also been windy in Northern Ireland in recent days. Liam Eslick of the Met Office told the News Letter that Orlock Head in Co Down saw a gust of 66mph.

Patrick Corkery dressed as Santa and his son Matthew, 12, dressed as an elf, taking part in the annual Christmas Day swim at the Forty Foot bathing spot in Sandycove Dublin. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He said that today, Boxing Day, would be the best weather of the festive holiday: “It is due to be settled, but largely dry.”

The warmest ever December day was in 2016 when in Belfast the mercury rose to 15C, the highest ever maximum in the UK was almost 16C in Devon in 1920.

People across the British Isles enjoyed milder conditions as they went swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations. In Co Down on Christmas Eve, a large group of swimmers took to Belfast Lough for charity.

In Dublin, crowds watched the traditional Christmas Day swim at Forty Foot bathing spot.

In London, Some members of the Serpentine Swimming Club who took part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, central London, wore Santa hats for their festive dip.

The race is believed to be the world's oldest continuously contested swimming competition, having been run since 1864.

It has been associated with the author JM Barrie since 1903 when he donated the Peter Pan Cup.

The air temperature in London was a mild 12C, meaning the swimmers faced less of a chill than in previous years.

Meanwhile, in Tynemouth, North Tyneside, smaller groups took to the North Sea for a bracing swim.

The sea was calm and around 6C, slightly cooler than the air temperature on the North East coast on Christmas Day.

And in Felixstowe, more than 600 fundraisers took part in a dip in aid of the St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps families in Suffolk.

People donned fancy dress, including elf outfits, Santa and his reindeer and a T-rex, to crunch across the shingle beach before dipping into the chilly sea.

Delilah Reynolds, 10, took part in the hospice fundraiser with her grandfather David, and she said: "I was bit scared before doing the dip, but it was a lot of fun.

"The water was cold, but it was really fun seeing lots of people wearing their Christmas outfits. I hope today helps everyone the hospice looks after."

Her grandfather said: "The morning was a brilliant start to our Christmas Day, full of community spirit and a lovely festive atmosphere."

The Met Office provisionally recording the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record.

Temperatures at Exeter Airport and East Malling, Kent, had not fallen below 12.4C, beating the previous record of 11.5C measured at Waddon in Croydon in 1983.

In terms of maximum temperatures, the mercury hit 13.6C at Exeter Airport and Merryfield in Somerset, which makes Monday the warmest December 25 since 2016.

The Met Office announced the minimum temperature record on X on Monday morning, posting: "It has been a very mild 24 hours across parts of the UK.

"Provisionally this Christmas we have recorded the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record, with both Exeter Airport and East Malling not falling below 12.4C."