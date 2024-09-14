The world's oldest English language daily newspaper, the Belfast News Letter, is about to turn 287

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall see the first surviving News Letter from 1738 at Belfast’s Linen Hall library in 2009. Picture by Brian Little

​As regular News Letter buyers and followers will know, you are reading the oldest English language daily newspaper.

​We are not the oldest newspaper in the world – there are weekly papers or foreign language titles that are older – but no dailies that are older.

And next week we will celebrate our 287th birthday as we continue on towards our 300th anniversary.

The first edition of the Belfast News Letter and General Advertiser seems to have been published on September 6 1737. The very earliest News Letters are lost and the date of launch was long assumed to be September 1 1737, but the early editions that do survive (from 1738) are numbered, which suggests that we most likely first hit the streets on Sep 6.

Front pages of the Belfast News Letter over the last 287 years. In the 1730s, we first published only twice a week but soon the paper became so popular that it expanded in both the number of pages that were printed and the size of those pages. It later became a daily paper

That was the date under the old Julian calendar that was used back then, but in 1752 Britain adopted the current Gregorian calendar, under which the date is now September 17, ie Tuesday of next week.

There were until recently four older dailies than us, but none of them publish in English. One of these daily newspapers, the German language Wiener Zeitung based in Vienna, ceased to be a daily last year. It is now web only. It was founded in 1703 but did not publish during World War II, so we were already in a rarer historical category of ‘continuously published’ papers (the News Letter has never been out of print).

The Gazzetta di Mantova in Italy was launched 359 years ago, in 1664. And the German Hildesheimer Allgemeine Zeitung (1705) and Hanauer Anzeiger (1725) are dailies.

No American paper is as old – the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, is 1764.

There is a charming myth (inadvertently perpetuated for some years by us, I am sorry to say), that the News Letter was the first newspaper in Europe to report the July 4 American Declaration of Independence in 1776, when word of that document crossed the Atlantic in August. In fact a history of the newspaper for our 275th anniversary in 2012, by C.D.C Armstrong, confirmed that it was first reported in London.

Even so, the News Letter is one of the only newspapers, daily or weekly, still in publication that was around to report that momentous declaration. The Times of London, for example, is one of the oldest British newspapers yet even it did not hit the streets until 1785.

