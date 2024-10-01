These 12 gorgeous dogs are available to be rehomed in Northern Ireland right now

1. Delilah and her best friend Petunia
Delilah and her best friend Petunia are a pair of 2 year old Whippets, and as you can see from their photographs they are very pretty girls! As very little is known about their life before coming to Dogs Trust, they are looking for an adult only home, or a family with children of secondary school age and up They are very friendly around other dogs and will be excited to approach any they see when out and about! They could potentially live with another dog after a successful meet at the Rehoming Centre. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Mo
Mo is a handsome 1 year old Springer X Cocker Cross. He is a super boy, and a typical Spaniel with his funny antics and love for the great outdoors. Mo will need an adult only home that will be willing to work alongside the Centre's Training and Behaviour Team to ensure the correct measures are taken to manage his guarding behaviours in the home. Mo has lived with cats successfully in the past, and so may be able to share his new home Photo: Dogs trust
3. Zebedee
Zebedee is a lively Spaniel who loves life but he can be worried in certain situations. He needs a family who will listen to him and earn his trust, whilst working with our Behaviour team at the centre. Zeb is a lot of fun and loves to play as much as he likes to chill in his armchair and watch the world go by. His playful side will see him run around with a toy in his mouth, or sniffing out scent trails that result in a toy or tasty snack as a reward at the end. Zebedee is a very clever boy and loves to learn, he can't wait to show off all his tricks to any potential adopter! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cashmere
Cashmere is a 10 week old staffy cross pup. He could potentially live with dogs after successful meets at the centre and cats with proper management in the home. Photo: Dogs Trust
