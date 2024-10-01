These 12 gorgeous dogs are available to be rehomed in Northern Ireland right now

3 . Zebedee

Zebedee is a lively Spaniel who loves life but he can be worried in certain situations. He needs a family who will listen to him and earn his trust, whilst working with our Behaviour team at the centre. Zeb is a lot of fun and loves to play as much as he likes to chill in his armchair and watch the world go by. His playful side will see him run around with a toy in his mouth, or sniffing out scent trails that result in a toy or tasty snack as a reward at the end. Zebedee is a very clever boy and loves to learn, he can't wait to show off all his tricks to any potential adopter! Photo: Dogs Trust