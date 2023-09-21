News you can trust since 1737
These are some of the cheapest properties for sale in Northern Ireland right now

Here are a selection of properties for sale in Northern Ireland – all under £50k.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 21:01 BST

The properties range from being brand new to some in need of a lot of TLC.

They are all available to see on Propertypal.com

32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 5HU 1 Bed Flat Offers around £49,950

1. 32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey

32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 5HU 1 Bed Flat Offers around £49,950 Photo: propertypal

51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED 3 Bed Detached Bungalow Guide price £48,000

2. 51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED

51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED 3 Bed Detached Bungalow Guide price £48,000 Photo: propertypal

3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN 3 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers around £50,000

3. 3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN

3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN 3 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers around £50,000 Photo: propertypal

42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF 5 Bed Semi-detached House

4. 42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF

42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF 5 Bed Semi-detached House Photo: propertypal

