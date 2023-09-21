These are some of the cheapest properties for sale in Northern Ireland right now

Here are a selection of properties for sale in Northern Ireland – all under £50k.
The properties range from being brand new to some in need of a lot of TLC.
1. 32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey
32b Queens Avenue,
Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 5HU 1 Bed Flat Offers around £49,950 Photo: propertypal
2. 51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED
51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED 3 Bed Detached Bungalow Guide price £48,000 Photo: propertypal
3. 3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN
3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN 3 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers around £50,000 Photo: propertypal
4. 42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF
42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF 5 Bed Semi-detached House Photo: propertypal