These are some of the most popular breeds of dogs for families in Northern Ireland

Whether you’re looking for a breed that’s great with children, an athletic outdoor type ready to scale mountains or a trusty lapdog, here are some of the best dog breeds for families in the UK, according to Dogtime.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:01 GMT

These beautiful dogs are featured in no particular order of popularity.

The Golden Retriever is widely recognised as one of the best family dogs due to their friendly nature, gentle temperament, and exceptional patience. Golden Retrievers are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities.

1. Golden retriever

Golden Retriever's are typically very sociable and get along well with people of all ages, including children. Golden Retrievers often have a natural affinity for children and are known for their patience and tolerance, making them an excellent choice for families with young kids.

2.

The Golden Retriever is also slow to mature and retains the silly, playful personality of a puppy until three to four years of age, which can be delightful. But many keep their puppyish traits into old age.

3.

Cocker Spaniel's are a beloved and popular breed. Their large, expressive eyes exude intelligence and affection, while their long, feathered ears add to their charming appeal.

4. Cocker Spaniel

