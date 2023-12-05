These are some of the most popular breeds of dogs for families in Northern Ireland
Whether you’re looking for a breed that’s great with children, an athletic outdoor type ready to scale mountains or a trusty lapdog, here are some of the best dog breeds for families in the UK, according to Dogtime.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:01 GMT
These beautiful dogs are featured in no particular order of popularity.
Also read: These adorable four-legged friends are now available to be rehomed from the Dogs Trust in Ballymena - look into the eyes of these unwanted dogs and see if you could love them over Christmas?
1 / 4