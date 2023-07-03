These are the 10 confirmed locations of blue-green algae in Northern Ireland posing danger to dogs and humans

At some of the locations councils have put up signs warning about the dangerous algal blooms that can be toxic to dogs and often fatal.

Acting on reports from members of the public NIEA analysed 17 possible poisoned waterways during June.

In 10 cases the locations were found to be contaminated while five reports were incorrect and two deemed plausible.

The map shows 17 sites of potential blue-green algae - 10 confirmed, 2 plausible and 5 incorrect. Map from UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

The 10 spots were caution is advised include four locations on the Lower Bann River – close to the Old Toome Bridge, downstream from the Waster Water Treatment Works, close to Bracknamuckley Forest and at Drumheagles Marina and Caravan Park.

In Lough Neagh the poisonous algae was found in two locations at Ballyronan and two location between Six Mile Water and Masereene Golf CourseThere were also two blooms found in the upper and lower lakes at Craigavon Lakes.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said he is concerned at the prospect of more frequent occurrences of potentially dangerous algal blooms, particularly in Lough Neagh.

The SDLP man said: “I’ve been approached by fishermen, pet owners, boat owners and members of the general public who are very concerned about changes in Lough Neagh and harm to the environment.

“I passed those concerns on to the Department (for the Environment) and received a reply which stated that NIEA had confirmed the presence of potentially dangerous blue-green algae at various locations along Lough Neagh.

“Although the algae is not normally visible in the water, rapid increases in the growth of algal blooms can occur in warmer weather conditions. With climate change likely to continue to produce those conditions in future there has to be a prospect of more frequent occurrences of these algal blooms in the years ahead.

“This is especially true given that, as the letter from NIEA states, the “most recent assessment of water quality status published in 2021 showed that Lough Neagh is at ‘bad’ ecological status, with an excess of nutrient enrichment in the water body which can also exacerbate the blooms.

