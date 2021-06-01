These are the 34 applications to the Parades Commission to march on July 12, 2021

These are the applications to the Parades Commission to march on July 12 around Northern Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:39 pm

The applications from bands and lodges registered on the Parades Commission website are:

1. LOL No 1272 Killen Pride of the Killen 12 July 2021

2. Ardaragh Accordion Band - Rathfriland 12 July 2021

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2019

3. Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band - Dunmurry 12 July 2021

4. LOL No 557 Lisburn Mechanics - Lisburn 12 July 2021

5. Bessbrook District LOL No 11 - Bessbrook 12 July 2021

6. Castlecaulfield District Orange - Donaghmore / Castlecaulfield 12 July 2021

Jim Taggart sports a Union Jack hat and tie as he watches the bands parade on the Shankill Road, Belfast

7. Loughgall District LOL No 3 - Loughgall 12 July 2021

8. Mullabrack ‘Hearts of Steel’ Temperance LOL 1406 - Mullabrack 12 July 2021

9. Under Consideration Sensitive - Lurgan District LOL No 6 - Lurgan 12 July 2021

10.Armoy LOL 1065 - Armoy 12 July 2021

11. Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band - Kilkeel 12 July 2021

12. LOL No 37 Altnaveigh - Newry 12 July 2021

13. Drumaheagles LOL 1099 - Balnamore 12 July 2021

14. Limavady District LOL No 6 - Limavady 12 July 2021

15. Drumaheagles LOL 1099 - Ballymoney 12 July 2021

16. LOL No 1098 Ballygelly - Broughshane 12 July 2021

17. Sir Edward Carson Memorial LOL 1 - Lisburn 12 July 2021

18. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021

19. Sir Edward Carson Memorial LOL 1 - Lisburn 12 July 2021

20. Sensitive - Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodge - Portadown 12 July 2021

21. Stranocum LOL 749 - Stranocum 12 July 2021

22. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021

23. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021

24. Under Consideration Sensitive - Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodges 7, 8, 10, 20, 78, 339, 352 - Portadown

25. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021

26. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021

27. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021

28. Bellarena Faith Defenders LOL 98 - Limavady 12 July 2021

29. Derriaghy District L.O.L No.11* - Derriaghy 12 July 2021

30. Killylea District LOL 7 - Killylea 12 July 2021

31. Cookstown LOL No3 - Cookstown 12 July 2021

32. Bushside LOL 923 - Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021

33. Clabby Pipe Band - Clabby 12 July 2021

34. Markethill District LOL 10 - Markethill 12 July 2021

See the Parades Commission here