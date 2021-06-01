These are the 34 applications to the Parades Commission to march on July 12, 2021
The applications from bands and lodges registered on the Parades Commission website are:
1. LOL No 1272 Killen Pride of the Killen 12 July 2021
2. Ardaragh Accordion Band - Rathfriland 12 July 2021
3. Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band - Dunmurry 12 July 2021
4. LOL No 557 Lisburn Mechanics - Lisburn 12 July 2021
5. Bessbrook District LOL No 11 - Bessbrook 12 July 2021
6. Castlecaulfield District Orange - Donaghmore / Castlecaulfield 12 July 2021
7. Loughgall District LOL No 3 - Loughgall 12 July 2021
8. Mullabrack ‘Hearts of Steel’ Temperance LOL 1406 - Mullabrack 12 July 2021
9. Under Consideration Sensitive - Lurgan District LOL No 6 - Lurgan 12 July 2021
10.Armoy LOL 1065 - Armoy 12 July 2021
11. Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band - Kilkeel 12 July 2021
12. LOL No 37 Altnaveigh - Newry 12 July 2021
13. Drumaheagles LOL 1099 - Balnamore 12 July 2021
14. Limavady District LOL No 6 - Limavady 12 July 2021
15. Drumaheagles LOL 1099 - Ballymoney 12 July 2021
16. LOL No 1098 Ballygelly - Broughshane 12 July 2021
17. Sir Edward Carson Memorial LOL 1 - Lisburn 12 July 2021
18. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021
19. Sir Edward Carson Memorial LOL 1 - Lisburn 12 July 2021
20. Sensitive - Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodge - Portadown 12 July 2021
21. Stranocum LOL 749 - Stranocum 12 July 2021
22. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021
23. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021
24. Under Consideration Sensitive - Portadown LOL District No 1 Lodges 7, 8, 10, 20, 78, 339, 352 - Portadown
25. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021
26. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021
27. Portadown LOL District No 1 - Portadown 12 July 2021
28. Bellarena Faith Defenders LOL 98 - Limavady 12 July 2021
29. Derriaghy District L.O.L No.11* - Derriaghy 12 July 2021
30. Killylea District LOL 7 - Killylea 12 July 2021
31. Cookstown LOL No3 - Cookstown 12 July 2021
32. Bushside LOL 923 - Clintyfinnan 12 July 2021
33. Clabby Pipe Band - Clabby 12 July 2021
34. Markethill District LOL 10 - Markethill 12 July 2021
