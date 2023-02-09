These beautiful dogs need a second chance at love

These beautiful fur-babies need a second chance at happiness in safe loving homes.
Scooby is a 5 month old collie cross. Scooby is an excitable young puppy who will need understanding adopters to socialise and train him during this important stage of development.
Photo: Dogs Trust
He will grow to be a very smart dog who will need mentally stimulating games and activities in the home. Scooby's foster carers have said that he has interacted with other dogs and people very well and is a brilliant puppy and will make a fantastic addition to a home.
Photo: Dogs Trust
With dedicated work from his foster carers Scooby is already housetrained and sleeps in a crate at night time.
Photo: Dogs Trust
Meet beautiful Meeko! He is a super 2 year old Whippet X. Meeko is a lovely lad that can create great bonds with people once he gets to know them, he is well housetrained and loves his home comforts. Meeko isn't overly comfortable around other dogs, but he does love him human company.
Photo: Dogs Trust