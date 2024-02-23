New KCs Steven McQuitty KC and Geraldine McCullough KC with Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA and chair of the Bar of NI Moira Smyth KC

Twelve of the newly-appointed KCs are women. The Bar of Northern Ireland welcomed what it said was a three-fold increase in female representation since the last call in February 2020.

The title of KC is awarded to barristers deemed to have excelled in the conduct of legal advocacy.

The advocates were appointed following a selection process at the end of last year.

Their appointment as KCs was approved by Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Ms Long joined the new KCs at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Friday as a series of ceremonies took place to mark their achievements.

Moira Smyth KC, chair of the Bar of Northern Ireland, welcomed the increase in female representation, crediting a “concerted effort” by the Bar Council to promote diversity at the Bar.

“The new King’s Counsel will serve the public, without fear and favour and draw on their considerable experience of the law, advocacy and litigation to represent the best interests of their clients and the administration of justice,” she said.

“They will apply their skills and expertise in the most serious or complex of cases, ensuring access to justice for all and contributing to an efficient and effective justice system.

“In a fast-paced, modern legal world, the King’s Counsel title is a strong indication of excellence and offers a reliable mark of quality.

“I am particularly pleased to see twelve new female KCs take silk today.

“The Bar Council has made a concerted effort to promote diversity at the Bar and support our female practitioners as they serve the public interest in the most challenging of legal matters whilst also navigating the challenges of self-employment.

“Today’s call to the Senior Bar is momentous occasion for all 34 new KCs and their families.