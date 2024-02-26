All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

This amazing waters edge property boasts unrivalled views of the Mourne Mountains at the back and Carlingford Lough at the front whilst being located only 5 minutes' from Rostrevor Village

This property is one in a million. It boasts a prime location on the waters edge with un-interrupted across Carlingford Lough to the front, and magnificent mountain views to the rear.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT

See the property here

109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE

1.

109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE Photo: propertpal

Photo Sales
109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE

2.

109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE

3.

109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE

4.

109 - 111 Killowen Road, Rostrevor, BT34 3AE Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Carlingford Lough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.