This is a snapshot of Ladies Day at Down Royal where the fashion stakes were high - 31 images
The fashion stakes were high at the Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing on Saturday 24 June asracing fans and Ireland’s style elite dressed to impress for Ladies Day.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
Showing off her fashion credentials, Maria McAvoy from Annaclone in Co. Down was first past the post to take the coveted title of Best Dressed Lady.
Sponsored by Younique Aesthetics, the Best Dressed Competition was judged by Aine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and Managing Director of ACA Models Victoria Withers.
Page 1 of 8