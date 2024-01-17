All Sections
This is how donkeys at a Belfast sanctuary enjoy the snow - or not!

This footage and pictures show how the resident herd at the The Donkey Sanctuary explored the snow.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT

The donkeys had the choice to explore, then head back inside their cosy warm stable.

The Belfast sanctuary supports members of the community through a range of donkey-assisted activities where ground-based activities support the development of people's life skills and wellbeing, helping individuals to better deal with challenges in everyday life, while also promoting positive attitudes towards donkeys.

