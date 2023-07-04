This is something you didn't expect to see on July 4 - but some people are planning for Christmas already
This is a harsh truth in the middle of summer – but facts are facts.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST
From today there are 173 days until Christmas – December 25, 2023.
I am sure that you cannot wait, as you pack you bag for a long summer holiday in hopefully high temperatures.
And according to yourchristmascountdown.com/ there are:
24 Mondays
24 Tuesdays
25 Wednesdays
25 Thursdays
25 Fridays
25 Saturdays
25 Sundays
25 Weekend’s remaining before the big day.