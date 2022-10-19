This is the moment Gloria Hunniford discovers she is related to Tom Allen.
Popular Northern Ireland broadcaster Gloria Hunniford is shown receiving the surprise news that she is cousin of Tom Allen in this week’s DNA Journey.
The ITV genealogy show follows old friends and successful comedians, Joel Dommett and Tom Allen as they delve into their family history, as they embark on a road-trip around the UK.
Through detailed genealogy and cutting-edge DNA, they’ll learn of jaw-dropping long lost cousins and heroic family histories.
Joel has always felt rootless and is desperate to belong somewhere, whilst after losing his beloved father, Tom hopes learning about his past will cement his dad’s presence.
He learns of an ancestor who not once, but twice, produced inventions that saved thousands, if not tens of thousands of lives – and it could be said helped end the First World
War.
Heading north, rootless Joel discovers where his DNA says he truly belongs, and it’s a big surprise.
Plummy Tom has always felt like a fish out of water in his south London family – but an Irish ancestor reveals it may be his DNA is to blame.
He discovers the emotional story of his great grandparents, from a criminal past to a successful career on the stage and the tragic turn that meant they had to give up their baby girl, Tom’s beloved grandmother, for adoption.
And everyone gets the shock of their lives when it’s revealed Tom is related to true TV royalty – Gloria Hunniford.
DNA Journey, Thursday 20th October at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.