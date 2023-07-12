News you can trust since 1737
This is what happened during Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine today

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine today, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8, saw hundreds of feet parade though the town.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST

Visiting districts to Coleraine included City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No. 2 and Limavady District LOL No. 6.

A welcome was also extended to 10 visiting Brethren travelling from Harthill District, Scotland.

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8 parade though the town. Visiting districts to Coleraine include City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge; Coleraine District LOL No. 2; and Limavady District LOL No. 6.

