The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine today, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8, saw hundreds of feet parade though the town.
Visiting districts to Coleraine included City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No. 2 and Limavady District LOL No. 6.
A welcome was also extended to 10 visiting Brethren travelling from Harthill District, Scotland.
