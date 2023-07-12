4 .

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8 parade though the town. Visiting districts to Coleraine include City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge; Coleraine District LOL No. 2; and Limavady District LOL No. 6. There will also be extended to 10 visiting Brethren who will be travelling from Harthill District, Scotland. The main parade will left from Union Street at noon. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll