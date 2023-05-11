This is what happened on Day 1 of Balmoral Show 2023: Every picture tells a story

Balmoral Show 2023 opened its gates this morning for farming fanatics – and it has not disappointed.
Organiser Rhonda Geary is a firm believer that it is about a lot more than farming and food. "We've more than 600 trade stands for people to enjoy, a fantastic horticultural area," she says.
"There is something for everybody here.
Undefined: readMore
1. 8th April 2023 - Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. One & half-year-old Joshua McFarlane with his father Nathan pet the goats. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
One & half-year-old Joshua McFarlane with his father Nathan pet the goats. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2. 8th April 2023 - Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Northern Ireland. Day one at Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
3.
Balmoral Show 2023: Day One Big crowds expected at 'highlight of the year' Photo:
4.
Balmoral Show 2023: Day One Big crowds expected at 'highlight of the year' Photo: