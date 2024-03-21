This is what happened when Queen Camilla met members of the public during a series of engagements in Northern Ireland

The Queen arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening, with a bugler from the Hillsborough Ford Guard playing to mark her arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in the region.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

She is travelling alone this week after Charles stepped back from his public duties while receiving treatment for cancer.

1 . Queen Camilla meets the owner of Knotts Bakery, William Corrie with his son Fitz during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfas Photo: Liam McBurney Photo Sales

2 . Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland Queen Camilla meets members of the public during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, and learn about their positive contribution to the community, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney Photo Sales

3 . Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland Queen Camilla meets members of the public during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, and learn about their positive contribution to the community, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney Photo Sales