The excavations first uncovered a tibia and fibula and a humerus, ulna, and radius bone relating to the lower left leg and right arm respectively. Further investigation revealed more bones belonging to the same individual. About five metres south of the surface remains, the bones of a lower left arm and a left femur were located protruding from the ground. Further examination of the area between the main body and the surface remains located additional finger bones, fingernails, part of the left femur and the breastbone. Photo: pacemaker