The Archaeological Unit within the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Body Recovery Team made the discovery during excavations, after being alerted to human bones on the surface of peatland in Bellaghy in October 2023.

This is what the ancient human remains carbon dated as old as 2,000-2,500 years and found preserved in peat in Bellaghy looks like

A post mortem has found that the individual whose remains were preserved in peat was possibly a male aged between 13-17 years old at the time of death.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT

Whilst little is known so far about the individual’s cause of death, unlike some other ‘bog bodies’ the individual’s skeleton was well preserved and also had the presence of partial skin, fingernails of the left hand, toenails and possibly a kidney.

Detective Inspector Nikki Deehan said: “On initial examination, we couldn’t be sure if the remains were ancient or the result of a more recent death. “Therefore, we proceeded to excavate the body with full forensic considerations in a sensitive and professional manner. This approach also ensures that any DNA evidence could be secured for any potential criminal investigation. Ultimately this wasn’t the case in this instance.”

The excavations first uncovered a tibia and fibula and a humerus, ulna, and radius bone relating to the lower left leg and right arm respectively. Further investigation revealed more bones belonging to the same individual. About five metres south of the surface remains, the bones of a lower left arm and a left femur were located protruding from the ground. Further examination of the area between the main body and the surface remains located additional finger bones, fingernails, part of the left femur and the breastbone.

A post mortem was carried out by a certified forensic anthropologist and determined that the individual was possibly a male aged between 13-17 years old at the time of death. Whilst little is known so far about the individual’s cause of death, unlike some other ‘bog bodies’ the individual’s skeleton was well preserved and also had the presence of partial skin, fingernails of the left hand, toenails and possibly a kidney.

