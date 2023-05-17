News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
This local Georgian residence dates back to 1780 and is set within stunning private gardens and woodland - 20 images

'Ballyaughlis Lodge' dates back to 1780 and was built as part of the surrounding Belvedere estate bordering the Ballylesson Road, Drumbo.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:23 BST

The magnificent listed Georgian residence is set within stunning mature country gardens with a woodland backdrop of around 5 Acres. See the listing on Propertypal.com here

Ballyaughlis Lodge, 238 Ballylesson Road, Drumbo, Lisburn, BT27 5TS 5 Bed Detached House Asking price £1,500,000

