This selection of very different houses for sale in Northern Ireland all cost less than 100k

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 15:39 BST
This selection of houses available in Northern Ireland all cost less than £100,000.

They are on the market right now.

See them here on Propertypal

7 Rochester Street, Belfast, BT6 8EU 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Around £95,000

1. BELFAST

7 Rochester Street, Belfast, BT6 8EU 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Around £95,000

6 McKennas Lane, Bellaghy, BT45 8JJ 2 Bed Detached Cottage Offers Around £100,000

2. BELLAGHY

6 McKennas Lane, Bellaghy, BT45 8JJ 2 Bed Detached Cottage Offers Around £100,000

9 Dublin Street, Ravenhill Road, Belfast, BT6 8ES 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Around £90,000

3. BELFAST

9 Dublin Street, Ravenhill Road, Belfast, BT6 8ES 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Around £90,000

5 Brisland Road, Eglinton, Londonderry, BT47 3EA 3 Bed Semi-detached House Price £95,000

4. EGLINTON

5 Brisland Road, Eglinton, Londonderry, BT47 3EA 3 Bed Semi-detached House Price £95,000

