This selection of very different houses for sale in Northern Ireland all cost less than 100k

They are on the market right now.
1. BELFAST
7 Rochester Street, Belfast, BT6 8EU 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Around £95,000 Photo: PROPERTYPAL
2. BELLAGHY
6 McKennas Lane, Bellaghy, BT45 8JJ 2 Bed Detached Cottage Offers Around £100,000 Photo: PROPERTYPAL
3. BELFAST
9 Dublin Street, Ravenhill Road, Belfast, BT6 8ES 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Around £90,000 Photo: PROPERTYPAL
4. EGLINTON
5 Brisland Road, Eglinton, Londonderry, BT47 3EA 3 Bed Semi-detached House Price £95,000 Photo: PROPERTYPAL